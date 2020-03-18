Star actress Nana Ama McBrown gave the perfect wedding guest look as she recently attended the marriage ceremony of a friend.

She complimented her white outfit with a silver-coloured bag and dark long hair which made her fair complexion stand out.

The photo shows the actress standing and smiling for the camera and she just looked dazzling.

Nana Ama Macbrown and husband

MORE STORIES

Coronavirus forces Kyeiwaa to cancel upcoming wedding

Cardi B’s internet-made coronavirus song peaks number 11 on iTunes chart [Watch Video]

Sharing the photo, McBrown indicated that her beautiful outfit and look were taken to the wedding of Kween Moda and Cecil Morton.

“When @kweenmoda_1 was getting married to @cecil.morton ❤️ #JuliecoFabrixa @nicolinegh style am for me @lisadel_gh # @speaklifestudios #brimm,” she wrote.

Check out the photo