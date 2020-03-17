An emerging Disc Jockey (DJ), DJ iMarkkeyz, who turned Cardi B’s coronavirus virus warning into a song and a funny music video is set to cash in big on his work.

The video which looked like a regular video at first started gaining prominence on social media after Cardi B fans among other celebrities started posting it on their Instagram Stories.

The DJ, with over 148k followers on Instagram, developed the remix from Cardi B’s previous Instagram video where she spoke about the reality of the Covid-19 virus spreading in many parts of the world.

“Coronavirus, Coronavirus, sh*t is getting real, sh*t is getting real, sh*t is real,” Cardi says in the song.

Cardi B, who looked elated over the creative piece took to social media asking of her royalties.

At this point I want royalties, Cardi tweeted on Sunday in response to the song being played in multiple clubs around the world.

She then endorsed the video by saying, I might [as] well do a damn music video.

DJ iMarkkeyz resolves copyright request of Cardi B on his coronavirus song

In latest development, the song is making waves and its currently peaked at number 11 on iTunes per streaming and download sales.

Damn I posted the iTunes chart 2 hours ago of this damn Corona song charting on the hip hop charts at 96 now it’s number 11 😩😩😩😂😩😩 86 on the overall charts ..I’m glad yaaa having fun …..Make sure you lysol your pussy before you POP IT.

