Rapper Joey B says he wouldn’t be surprised if the novel coronavirus wipes out the earth.

According to him, the mode of transmission and how fast the Covid-19 virus is spreading across the world proves that the world is coming to an end – an apocalypse.

Taking to his Twitter page to depict how scared he is, he said: Won’t be surprised if this’s end times.

Joey B isn’t the first Ghanaian musician to be guarding himself against the viral respiratory diseases as celebrities such as Wendy Shay, Medikal and Shatta Wale have equally registered their fears.