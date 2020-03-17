Singer Wendy Shay has been spotted performing with a nose mask amidst reports of the novel coronavirus spreading fast at social gatherings.

The location of her performance wasn’t labelled in the video but it was obvious the gathering had to do with a person in the Ghana Police Service because many policemen were captured cheering her on.

The ‘Uber Driver,’ looking more than confident performed to the fans without showing any sign of fear of the virus, specially named as Covid-19.

Wendy isn’t the first Ghanaian musician to be guarding herself against the viral respiratory diseases as celebrities such as Medikal and Shatta Wale have registered their fears.

Watch the video below: