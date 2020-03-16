Parliament and the Executive have agreed to pass new legislation to back measures on coronavirus spread within 24 hours.

A meeting on Monday March 16, 2020 between Speaker Mike Ocquaye, leadership of the House and President Akufo-Addo at the Flagstaff House also ruled out the possibility of suspending parliamentary sitting to protect MPs.

Deputy Majority Chief Whip, Mathew Nyindam, who sat through the meeting in an interview on Joy News said the new legislation will be introduced in Parliament tomorrow, Tuesday March 17,2020.

He said leadership of the house from both Majority and Minority pledged their support to the President for the measures to deal with the spread.

