The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, is urging the public to ignore fake health advice as the government works to control COVID-19, also known as coronavirus.

According to him, the misconception about the efficacy of local gin [akpeteshi] in killing the virus is untrue.

The Information Minister’s caution comes after videos of people using various alcoholic beverages to wash their hands have gone viral on social media.

This follows shortage of alcohol-based hand sanitisers and those available being sold at cut throat prices. People have, therefore, resorted to using ‘akpeteshi’ as a stopgap measure.

But Mr Nkrumah on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday said ‘akpeteshi’ is not a cure for coronavirus.

He explained that, the alcohol content in ‘akpeteshi’ is just 40 percent which in his opinion is not enough to kill the virus.

The Information Minister said the local gin cannot be effective anti-biotic to protect people from being infected with the virus.

Mr Nkrumah appealed to Ghanaians to adhere to the guidelines rolled out by the government to control the infection rate.

Source: Adomonline.com | Adwoa Gyasiwaa Agyeman