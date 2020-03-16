The Ghana Catholic Bishop Conference (GCBC) has called for full compliance of President Akufo-Addo’s directives on the ban of public gathering following six reported cases of coronavirus.

A statement signed by the President of the Conference, Most Reverend Naameh, said the church, by the president’s directive has suspended all activities for the next four weeks.

The church further cautioned all Ghanaians to keep observing all the basic precautionary measures that will help minimise the spread as well as protect one self.

Meanwhile, it recommended that daily private masses should be offered for God’s intervention with not more than five people in attendance.

It added that where possible, live streaming should be encouraged to enable the faithful receive spiritual communion.

RELATED STORIES

Read the full statement below: