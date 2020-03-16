The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo, has in the wake of the seeming rapid spread of the Coronavirus in Ghana, otherwise known as COVID -19, announced some drastic measures to effectively contain the situation.



According to President Akufo-Addo, these measures urgently require the necessary legislation from Parliament for effective implementation.



Ghana has so far recorded six cases of COVID – 19, which understandably, has become a worry for many.



Below are infographics on the actions by the government to contain the situation announced by the President Sunday evening: