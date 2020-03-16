The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG), has announced the suspension of church activities for the next four weeks.

This follows President Akufo-Addo‘s directive for all public gatherings to be suspended when he addressed the nation on Sunday March 15, 2020.

The church, in a Facebook post, said all Presbyterian schools are closed down indefinitely while instructing its agents to take note and comply immediately.

The church also urged: “Let us all continue to pray to the God of heaven until something happens. Jesus is still on the throne. It shall all come to pass.”

