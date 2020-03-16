Actress, Gloria Sarfo, has swept the award for Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

She was nominated for her role in Shirley Frimping Manso’s ‘Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later’.

Gloria Safo was the only Ghanaian nominated for this year’s AMVCA.

And the award for Best Supportinf Actress goes to:



Gloria Sarfo in Perfect Picture: 10 Years Later.#BNxAMVCA #AMVCA7 https://t.co/tjqgCSLORM — BellaNaija (@bellanaija) March 14, 2020

The actress beat Nigeria’s Toni Tones, Eucharia Anunobi, Tina Mba, Mary Lazarus who were nominated for their role in ‘King of Boys’, ‘The Foreigner’s God’, ‘The Set-Up’ and ‘Size 12’ respectively to win the award.

READ ALSO

Prior to the event, she told JoyNews’ Doreen Avio that she was grateful that her work was recognised even though she did not have many scenes in that movie.

According to her, the nomination meant the hard work she put in to execute that role was appreciated.