Actress and fashion icon, Nana Akua Addo, was the talk of the town after she stormed Nigeria with an elegant gown for an award ceremony.

Gracing the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), a scheme to reward deserving achievements in the film industry, Nana Akua Addo rocked an elegant gown which warranted eyes gazing at her.

The actress who has made her name for slaying on the red carpets ruled supreme on the night as compliments were flying in the air for her choice of apparel.

The couture which was designed by an Indian fashion icon was all she needed to grab and hold attention, making her invincible while other invitees practically looked invisible.

The elegant Akua Addo rocked the cream angelic sculpture gown with a watermelon-like clutch and a low hair to spark out the beauty of the designs.

