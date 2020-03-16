Ataa Adwoa hitmaker, Bosom P Yung says he’s currently not into any relationship because the ladies are many and he’s confused as to who to settle with.

He made this known when he spoke to Delay on the “Delay Show”.

The musician asserted that he has only dated once in his lifetime.

According to him, no woman can lay claim to him because he’s not had an affair with any lady since his days in the university.

Bosom P Young mentioned that he’s currently a “semi virgin” because he cannot even recall when he last engaged in any sexual activity with a lady.

“I’m not dating currently because the ladies are many and I cannot choose from the lot. I’ve had an affair before but I cannot remember if I’ve slept with a lady before so that makes me a semi virgin.”