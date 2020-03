President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020, addressed the nation on measures taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

As part of the measure, the President placed a ban on all public gatherings including conference, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies and church activities and related events.

