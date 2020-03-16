The Sawla Tuna Kalba Divisional Police Command in the Savannah Region on Thursday, March 12, 2020, rearrested a 34-year-old former mathematics teacher to appear before the Tamale High Court on Monday, March 16.

Ernest Ocloo, the former maths teacher at Sawla Senior High School, was first put before the Bole Magistrate Court and charged with rape.

The Attorney-General’s Department has since advised for the case to be heard in the high court.

According to Joy News’ sources at the police station, the suspect has already been served with a writ to appear at the Tamale High Court on Monday.

Details of the ‘Republic versus Ernest Ocloo’ indicate that the suspect committed the offence of rape contrary to section 97 of the criminal offence Act, 1960 (Act 29).

The facts of the case state that the teacher, on or about November 12, 2019, had carnal knowledge of a female student (18 years) without her consent.

Joy News is also learning that although Mr Ocloo has been in police custody since Thursday, March 12, he may be remanded to remain in prison custody in Tamale.

Meanwhile, Joy News’ investigation has revealed another case of a sexual misconduct involving Mr Ocloo with another second-year female student (name withheld) at the school.

Details of that case reveal that the girl stays with her family in Sawla and during a recent mid-term break, she was moved to live with Mr Ocloo at his residence.

According to Joy News’ sources, while at the teacher’s home, a relative threatened to report the matter to the police, but this relative failed to do so until she returned home for school two weeks after school had resumed.

Joy News played a major part for that matter to reach the district education directorate because, although school authorities had knowledge of the incident, they failed to act.

School authorities claimed at the time the student moved to the home of the teacher, she was under the jurisdiction of her parents and not the school.