Television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known popularly as Delay has advised Bosom P Yung to avoid complacency as his young career is blossoming

According to her, the ‘Ataa Adjoa’ hitmaker needs to focus on the numbers rather than being eaten up by the fame he’s currently enjoying.

MORE STORIES

So many women are chasing me for dates and I’m confused – Bosom P Yung

University students jubilate after latest directives on coronavirus [watch]

To her, it is better to invest his energies and resources in ensuring that his craft becomes topnotch.

Using Sarkodie as an example, Delay encouraged Bosom P not to relent upon his success in the music industry but rather focus on been consistent and relevant in the showbiz industry.

She advised Bosom P Yung to always stick to his true self and desist from living a life to please the public because that could lead to his destruction.