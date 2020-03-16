President Akufo-Addo in the wake of the detection of some COVID-19 cases in Ghana, has announced some drastic measures to effectively contain the spread of the virus.

The directives declared by President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation is effective Monday, March 16, 2020.

Below are three infographics depicting the three key measures adopted by government to deal with the spread of the disease.

Per this directive, all social gatherings and events have been temporarily suspended by the Government of Ghana (GoG)

Directive five (5) with the exception of BECE and WASSCE students, prohibits both learning institutions and students of all levels from physically engaging learning activities. Distance learning has hence been made the alternative.

Measures seven (7) and eight (8) mandates private and public transport operators as well as supermarkets, night clubs and hotels to provide patrons with sanitizes to enhance public hygiene.