Netizens are on the neck of American singer, Keri Hilson, for suggesting coronavirus is the side-effect of 5G network.
Following questions of how coronvirus is not prevalent in Africa, Keri with her conspiracy theory came to the conclusion that Africa’s ‘backwardness’ has saved her from frequent cases of the outbreak.
She explained electromagnetic fields of radiations emitted from cell phones and other gadgets have caused the outbreak of the contagious virus.
Keri revealed technology companies do not do extensive research on health effects of their developments before introducing them to the general public.
5G network, according to her was pre-warned as a deadly initiative by organisations but was disregarded in a bid to satisfy the growing quest of globalisation.
Her comments have however angered social media users who sighted the series of tweets, jabbing her for her shallow analyisis.