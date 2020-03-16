Netizens are on the neck of American singer, Keri Hilson, for suggesting coronavirus is the side-effect of 5G network.

Following questions of how coronvirus is not prevalent in Africa, Keri with her conspiracy theory came to the conclusion that Africa’s ‘backwardness’ has saved her from frequent cases of the outbreak.

She explained electromagnetic fields of radiations emitted from cell phones and other gadgets have caused the outbreak of the contagious virus.

Keri revealed technology companies do not do extensive research on health effects of their developments before introducing them to the general public.

5G network, according to her was pre-warned as a deadly initiative by organisations but was disregarded in a bid to satisfy the growing quest of globalisation.

Her comments have however angered social media users who sighted the series of tweets, jabbing her for her shallow analyisis.

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation.



5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

I watched the below vid on @chakabars IG this am—WATCH IT! I also hv a friend who’s been showing me youtubes over the past year on the physical/human affects of 4 & 5G. Researched for myself today re: COVID19…connections were quite peculiar. And after all I’ve read, believable. pic.twitter.com/p4ugxGVXkd — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

Keri hilson out here spreading conspiracy theories that corona virus is a result of 5G networks pic.twitter.com/hLZFpLFH5O — pedi pendergrass (@TylerTexasEx) March 16, 2020

I saw Keri Hilson fine ass trending and thought something happened to her. Turns out she just stupid. pic.twitter.com/k4OfchUtgT — hello.exe (@ThatCADguy) March 16, 2020

https://twitter.com/anthonyfrost96/status/1239532011406217216

Keri Hilson proving to me that Am not the dumbest person on earth lmao pic.twitter.com/OgRRe6Y8tj — YouLoveToSeeIt💉 (@AndiEntertainer) March 16, 2020