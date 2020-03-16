A journalist with the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) has been instructed by the Ministry of Health to observe a mandatory self-quarantine effective Sunday.

He is suspected to have come into contact with a COVID-19 infected person at the Norwegian Embassy after he visited the facility last Tuesday to cover a story upon the invitation of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

The directive came shortly after the Ministries of Information and Health, and the Ghana Health Service on Sunday announced that a top Norwegian diplomat in the country, as well as five Ghanaians, had contracted the novel coronavirus.

The Ministry’s directive forms part of a contact tracing exercise to locate all persons who have come into contact with the said victims.

The journalist, who is also a student of the Ghana Institution of Journalism (GIJ) received the message while on campus, a situation which ABC News gathers, has compelled health officials to extend the contact tracing processes to the University with focus on the students he may have come into contact with.

