Fear and panic have hit the camps of some registration officers of the National Identification Authority (NIA) as the disinfectants provided by the Authority in an era of the deadly coronavirus are expired products.

Officers have for the entire period of the regional registration been dependent on an anti-bacterial wipe for hygiene even before the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, checks by adomonline.com revealed that the wipes the registration officers are currently using in the midst of the deadly coronavirus had expired before being distributed to the registration officials last week.

The wet wipes expired on March 5, 2020 but were still distributed to the officials. And since the Authority has not provided the registration officials with gloves, nose mask and hand sanitisers they have been compelled to use those expired wipes.

Reaction

Reacting to the use of the expired products, Felix Obeng Baah of the NIA’s Field Officials leadership, justified the use of the expired wipes and insisted they could be used three weeks after expiration.

“After drawing the attention of management, it’s been revealed that, the current brand (Assan) can still be used three weeks after its expiration,” he noted in a release.

Read full statement below:

EXPIRED ANTI-BACTERIA WIPES

Dear comrades,

It has come to the notice of leadership through the various watsup groups that all the hand sanitiser wipes being used on the field are all expired.

After drawing the attention of management, it’s been revealed that, the current brand (Assan) can still be used three weeks after its expiration. And therefore, measures are being taken by management in the procurement of new wipes to be used as soon as possible for the ongoing exercise in the eastern region and also the mop up exercise after eastern.

We, therefore, urge everyone to calm down and work as management will let us know the next line of action in due course. But until then, we shouldn’t forget to wash our hands with soap and running water after every 10 applicants.

Thank you.

13/03/2020

FELIX OBENG BAAH (OMAN)

NIA OFFICIAL

*NIA FIELD OFFICIALS LEADERSHIP *