President Akufo-Addo has called for an emergency meeting between himself and the Speaker of Parliament Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 3pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Jubilee House.

The Speaker will be accompanied by the Majority Leader, Mr Osei-Bonsu and Minority leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu.

Adomonline.com will communicate to readers the outcome of the meeting.