The first participant in a clinical trial for a vaccine to protect against the new coronavirus will receive an experimental dose on Monday, according to a government official.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial, which is taking place at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle.

The official, who disclosed plans for the first participant, spoke on condition of anonymity because the move has not been publicly announced.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

MORE STORIES:

Testing will begin with 45 young, healthy volunteers with different doses of shots co-developed by NIH and Moderna Inc.

There’s no chance participants could get infected from the shots, because they don’t contain the virus itself.

The goal is purely to check that the vaccines show no worrisome side effects, setting the stage for larger tests.

A flyer protesting the response to the coronavirus outbreak is posted in the French Quarter of New Orleans, Louisiana

Dozens of research groups around the world are racing to create a vaccine as COVID-19 cases continue to grow.

Importantly, they’re pursuing different types of vaccines — shots developed from new technologies that not only are faster to produce than traditional inoculations but might prove more potent.

Some researchers even aim for temporary vaccines, such as shots that might guard people’s health a month or two at a time while longer-lasting protection is developed.

Also in the works: Inovio Pharmaceuticals aims to begin safety tests of its vaccine candidate next month in a few dozen volunteers at the University of Pennsylvania and a testing center in Kansas City, Missouri, followed by a similar study in China and South Korea.