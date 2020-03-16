The Methodist Church Ghana, in compliance with President Akufo-Addo’s directive that public gatherings be suspended has done so with all church activities for the next four weeks.

The church in a statement signed by its Presiding Bishop, Most Reverend Dr Paul Boafo said all education facilities of the church are also closed till further notice.

Even though it described the novel coronavirus as worrying, it added the power of God will end the pandemic as it urged health facilities to improve services to Ghanaians.

Quoting John 14:1, it expressed optimism the pandemic will increase members faith and trust in God.

Read the statement below: