Thieves have raided the Methodist Church of Ghana at Asuboni White house in the Kwahu West Municipal of the Eastern Region.

They made away with musical instruments including a keyboard organ, power amp, compressor and other items.

Resident pastor of the church, Rev Isaac Arhinful, told Adom News that the suspects made a small opening in the entrance of the burglar proof door to access the building.

He suspects the items were carried out through another opening in the concrete ceiling, which restricted them from stealing larger items.

Rev Arhinful also revealed the thieves ransacked the premise in search of cash, but found none.

He added that the robbery went unnoticed due to the darkness in the area caused by the absence of street lights.

Meanwhile, the district police command which was notified has visited the scene to access the situation.

Investigation has since commenced with no arrests made so far.

