The Methodist Church of Ghana has highlighted concerns about the delay by President Akufo-Addo in assenting to the Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as the Anti-LGBTQ bill.

The Church believes Ghanaians are unhappy due to this delay, and has announced its intention to engage with President Akufo-Addo on the matter.

During the annual Methodist Church Easter Media Engagement, Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, the Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church emphasised the importance of the president listening to the voices of Ghanaians regarding this issue.

According to him, they will lobby the president to ensure he assents to the bill without any further delay.

“Now we are praying that the president will also give his assent to it so that it becomes what Ghanaians have asked for.

“We are also planning to come up with a paper so we are planning to meet the president at the Jubilee House so that we can all think about the best way to go on this thing.”

