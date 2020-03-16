A heartbreaking video of a man who is one of the victims of Nigeria’s recent gas explosion is fast circulating on the internet.

The man who couldn’t control his emotions wept and questioned God about the disaster while passersby consoled him.

Why have you forsaken us? Why have you abandoned us? This is not our plans for 2020, my Lord and my God…, the poor victim kept lamenting.

News of the explosion has swept through the densely populated West African nation.

The explosion has reportedly claimed multiple lives including that of a Reverend sister and a newly wed couple and their unborn child.

Properties worth millions of Naira were also damaged.

A spokesman for the National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, said more than 100 houses had caught fire and many people were wounded.

Lorries, cars and motorbikes were also destroyed by the blast.

Farinloye said the explosion was a truck hit gas bottles stacked up in a gas processing plant near a pipeline in Abule-Ado area of Lagos.