A South African-based ministry, Ndlovu Youth Choir, has joined the public health campaign on coronavirus with an amazing song.

Don’t Panic, don’t spread rumours, we will beat Corona, were the words echoed throughout the song about the need for hand washing and avoiding touching of the face amid an amazing choreography.

The talented choir shot to global fame during their time on America’s Got Talent, but caught the attention of the world when they performed an isiZulu cover of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” during an interview on Jacaranda’s breakfast show.

ALSO READ:

The Youth Choir who became the voice of South Africa after their rise to international fame on America’s Got Talent are now using their voice to offer sound advice and to encourage everyone not to panic amid the pandemic.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday declared a national state of disaster over the coronavirus outbreak after it recorded 51 cases.

The government has imposed travel bans on some nationals, shutting schools and banning public gatherings of more than 100 people.

He added it is finalizing a package of measures to minimize the effect of the global pandemic on the economy.

Watch the video below: