7 Ghanaians arrested for drug trafficking in Lagos [Photo]

Seven people, who were identified as Ghanaian nationals, have been arrested at Abule-Egba, Lagos State for allegedly attempting to smuggle illicit substance into the country.

Bala Elkana, Lagos State Police spokesman, who spoke on the arrest, said the suspects, whose names were not given as at press time, were nabbed on March 14 by policemen attached to Oke Odo Police Station, Lagos State Police Command.

Elkana said on that fateful day at about 10.30:am, operatives from Oke Odo Police Station on routine patrol along Lagos/Abeokuta expressway intercepted seven young men at Super Bus stop, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Seven Ghanaians arrested for drug trafficking in Lagos [Photo]

He said that upon questioning, they said that one Okechukwu, who resides in Ghana, collected money from them and promised to take them to Libya but upon reaching Nigeria, he abandoned them at Super Bus stop.

Three Ghanaian international passports and some capsules suspected to be illicit drugs were recovered from them. Investigation is ongoing, he added.