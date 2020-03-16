The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has suspended all football-related activities with an immediate effect.

The suspension will be in force until further notice.

This comes on the back of the directives given by President Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

A statement released by the GFA last week said all competitions would go ahead as scheduled as it liaises with the government, the Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health and follow all national health protocols on the matter.

Following the new directives, however, the GFA has complied with the newly issued protocols and guidelines.

The Association said it would continue to engage the relevant institutions on the matter and update its members and all stakeholders of any changes.