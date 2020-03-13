Actor, John Dumelo was at the campuses of the University of Ghana, Legon and GIMPA to share hand sanitisers to students amid coronavirus scare.

The aspiring Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon’s gesture comes after Ghana recorded its first case of the virus.

The confirmation makes Ghana the latest African country to record the disease that has hit at least nine sub-Saharan African countries.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a global pandemic. Globally, there have been 134,511 cases recorded and at least 4,970 deaths.

Below are the photos

John Dumelo with some students in their room