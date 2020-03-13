The 2020 Adom Kolor Paaty, slated for Saturday, March 14, 2020, has been postponed due to public safety concerns.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, March 12, 2020 the Ministry of Health announced two confirmed cases have been reported in the country. This has compelled management to postpone the event until the appropriate time.

The cancellation was announced in a statement signed by the General Manager for the Adom Brands and Multi TV.

READ ON

Read full statement below:

Cancellation of Kolor Paaty 2020: Notice to the general public

Due to public safety concerns, the Adom Kolor Paaty 2020 event slated for Saturday 14th March 2020 at Efua Sutherland Children’s Park has been postponed till we have more visibility on the situation.

We apologise for any inconvenience to the families, and audiences.

We also want take this opportunity to encourage the general public to take all precautionary measures to prevent the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Wishing you the best.

Signed ….

General Manager, Adom Brands & Multi TV