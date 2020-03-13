The Government of Ghana has disclosed the nationality of Ghana’s first two ‘imported’ cases of the novel Covid-19 virus.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made the disclosure on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday.

According to him, one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other a foreigner.

“I can confirm that one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other is not a Ghanaian,” he said.

The Health Minister has said the two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 13, 2020, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

According to him, the two persons infected by the pandemic had just returned from Norway and Turkey and that they were imported cases.

MORE STORIES

The Information Minister did not give many details as to how and when the two foreign nationals entered the country and whether or not they went through the necessary checks and screening.

He, however, said, “the two patients are stable and have been kept in isolation.”

He said the duo arrived in the country a week ago and at the point of entry, were tested but didn’t show any symptoms until after some days.

He added that it was only on Thursday night they got tested when they started showing signs of the disease.

He, however, assured Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana, together with all health partners, will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

“Everyone should be calm. When issues of such incidents come out, we don’t follow rumours and so let’s just continue taking care of ourselves in order to manage the situation instead of spreading falsehood about the patients,” he said.