The Ministry of Health has announced that two cases of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Ghana.

The cases, according to the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

In a televised addressed from the Ministry of Information Thursday evening, the Health Minister said the two cases are the first cases to be recorded in Ghana.

“Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research. Both individuals returned to Ghana, one from Norway, and the other from Turkey so these are imported cases of COVID-19.

“Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing,” the Minister said.

He gave the assurance that the government of Ghana together with all health partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.