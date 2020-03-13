The Stroke Association Support Network-Ghana (SASNET) is calling on the government to, as a matter of urgency, implement the Global Stroke Bill of Rights to ensure all Ghanaian stroke survivors are better taken care of.

According to the Director of Operation, Ebenezer Adams, adoption of the bill will help to increase awareness and to a larger extent reduce the incidence of stroke in Ghana.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, Mr Adams explained stroke could happen to anyone at any age, therefore, there is the need for measures to be adopted to provide support.

He added the bill, which will be a national strategic plan to support these individuals, will help save a lot of lives and lessen the huge medical expenses on families.



SASNET-Ghana is an non-governmental organisation which seeks to sensitise Ghanaians on the risk factors, causes and prevention of stroke and other non-communicable diseases while providing support for patients and survivors.