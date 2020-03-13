former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah
Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah

Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, is expecting another child.

Announcing her pregnancy on her Facebook page, the controversial AIDS ambassador said though she used a condom, she still got pregnant and is expecting her fourth child.

Read her Facebook post below:

Also in a video sighted by Adomonline.com, madam Mensah was seen heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.

Wearing a black top and down, she was seen dancing to a song of Kuami Eugene playing in the background.

MORE STORIES

Coronavirus: Zanetor Rawlings ties nose mask for Sam George [watch]

Coronavirus: Samini invokes curses on some politicians

The happy-looking Dzidzor turned around to show her backside.

Check out her video below: