Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, is expecting another child.

Announcing her pregnancy on her Facebook page, the controversial AIDS ambassador said though she used a condom, she still got pregnant and is expecting her fourth child.

Read her Facebook post below:

Also in a video sighted by Adomonline.com, madam Mensah was seen heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.

Wearing a black top and down, she was seen dancing to a song of Kuami Eugene playing in the background.

The happy-looking Dzidzor turned around to show her backside.

Check out her video below: