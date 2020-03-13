Former AIDS Ambassador, Joyce Dzidzor Mensah, is expecting another child.
Announcing her pregnancy on her Facebook page, the controversial AIDS ambassador said though she used a condom, she still got pregnant and is expecting her fourth child.
Read her Facebook post below:
Also in a video sighted by Adomonline.com, madam Mensah was seen heavily pregnant with a big baby bump.
Wearing a black top and down, she was seen dancing to a song of Kuami Eugene playing in the background.
The happy-looking Dzidzor turned around to show her backside.
Check out her video below: