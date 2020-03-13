Dancehall act, Samini, has taken a swipe at some politicians who are using the coronavirus cases confirmed in the country to do politics and also as an avenue to enrich themselves.

According to him, it is wrong to do politics with the viral disease causing many to lose lives in many parts of the world.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, announced the the confirmation of Ghana’s first two ‘imported’ cases of the novel Covid-19 virus on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show Friday.

According to him, one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other a foreigner.

I can confirm that one of the patients is a Ghanaian who works in Europe and the other is not a Ghanaian, he said.

MORE STORIES:

Sharing his thoughts on the issue in a tweet, Samini said:

Some stupid politicians have no limits with their gimmicks as usual. How did this global pandemic become a political issue? Shame and curses on whoever tries to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor masses who became statistics in the end. Stop politicising.

Read the tweet below: