It has been revealed that the two persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Ghana have been in the country for about a week.

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, said the two have been isolated and waiting to be sent to a treatment centre.

“These patients arrived in the county about a week ago. At the point of entry, there were no tests run but there was monitoring and surveillance and they had not developed the symptoms because it takes about two weeks to see the symptoms and so we saw theirs later after they showed symptoms,” he said.

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Speaking on contact tracing, Mr Nkrumah, who had earlier revealed that one of the confirmed Coronavirus cases is a Ghanaian, said the patients have started giving health officials contact tracing to be able to trace those they came into contact with.

MORE STORIES

Ghanaian youngster test positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus: Nationality of Ghana’s first two ‘imported’ cases revealed [listen]

Doctors claim new coronavirus ‘may cause damage to a man’s testicles

MP pretends having coronavirus to test emergency helpline [watch]

“We have protocols of contact tracing and the patients have started giving us contact tracing and investigations have commenced as a result,” he noted.

Yesterday, March 12, 2020, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu at an emergency press briefing by the Information Ministry on Thursday night, March 12, 2020, confirmed that Ghana has two cases of the novel virus.

The two cases, according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

According to the Health Minister, the cases were reported as ‘imported cases’ as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.