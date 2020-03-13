France has suspended professional football as it seeks to contain the spread of coronavirus, the French Football Federation has announced.

It throws the completion of Ligue 1 into jeopardy as the country joins Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and others in cancelling matches.

[COMMUNIQUÉ] – La FFF suspend l’ensemble de ses compétitions. pic.twitter.com/AQKGwQ9B6L — FFF (@FFF) March 12, 2020

Paris Saint Germain played their Champions League last-16 game against Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors on Wednesday with the government having already limited public gatherings to no more than a thousand people.

The 2020 Major League Soccer season in the US – which started less than two weeks ago – has also been suspended for 30 days.