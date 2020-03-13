Liberian President, George Weah, has listed his favourite Ghanaian artistes which did not include some top musicians.

Making the revelation in an interview with Accra-based GHOne TV, the footballer cum President revealed he taps his feet to the songs of Castro, Wutah and Shatta Wale.

Tagging Shatta Wale as his younger brother, he revealed he developed a personal rapport with him after a visit.

Over the years, there has been constant debate over who ‘heads’ the music industry among Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and Samini; but George Weah seems to have subtly settled that confusion.