Ghana’s First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo on Thursday marked her 69th birthday with a surprise party held by loved ones in her office.

Born on March 12, 1951, Mrs Akufo-Addo’s day started with wishes from her husband, President Nana Akufo-Addo, other prominent personalities and Ghanaians at large.

To add to her already exciting day, she had a mini-party with Reverend Father Campbell, Madam Joyce Aryee and a pianist with some choristers who sang birthday tunes for the First Lady.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, who could not hide her joy at the sight, was almost in tears as the guests ushered her in.

