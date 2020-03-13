Authorities in New York have issued drastic directives to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. This has compelled dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, to suspend his America tour.

The restrictions announced by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Thursday came as the number of infections in the state tripled since Sunday, March 8, 2020.

In a statement signed by his management, Stonebwoy, willing to soon rebrand to 1Gad, said: we deeply regret to announce the postponement of tonight’s show.

Stonebwoy’s New York show postponed

Read the full statement below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE!!!

March 13, 2020

Burniton Music Group

No America Tour For Stonebwoy

In light of recent updates concerning the impact and continued spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), we deeply regret to announce the postponement of tonight’s show.

Our team has tried everything in our ability to make this show happen however the government has restricted every large gathering at this time as seen on every major news.

The new tour dates will be announced as soon as the Ban is lifted.

We share in your disappointment surrounding this news. As always, thank you for your understanding, patience, and continued support for Stonebwoy

#BhimNation #AnlogaJunction The Album #NorthAmericaTour