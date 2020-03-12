In a latest video surfacing on Sarkodie’s Instagram stories, the rapper has protected himself against the deadly coronavirus by wearing a face mask and a pair of gloves.

Set to tour about nine or more countries with his Black Love album, Sarkodie feels its apt he prevents himself than contracting the virus also known as Covid-19.

I wouldn’t lose guard against this disease. Even Hollywood stars are protecting themselves. Preventing is better than cure so I won’t back down on this, he told his Sarknative fans in the local parlance.

