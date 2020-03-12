President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Roland Affail Monney, has charged journalists to take their safety into their own hands before, during and after the 2020 election.

Mr Monney explained the single life of a journalist is more important than election coverage, therefore there was need for members to take charge of their own safety.

Speaking at the launch of Multimedia Group Limited’s 2020 Election Headquarters at the Ledzekuku-Krowor Municipal Assembly, he urged journalists must take cue from series of assaults they have suffered while discharging their duties.

“The wind comes before the rain and looking at the violence journalists have suffered in their line of duties, I expect them to be extra careful in this election year.

“As at now, we have held seven safety workshops with funding from Norway but there will be more before the elections just to enlighten them on how to keep safe,” he said.

He stressed newsmen should not be quick to cover stories adding they must endeavour to have fair knowledge about safety and escape routes of the area.

He admonished politicians not to attack and beat up journalists in this election year.