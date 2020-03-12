Some market women in the capital, Accra, following the launch of the Election Headquarters by the Multimedia Group Limited, have threatened not to vote in the 2020 general election.

This, according to them, is due to the fact that both previous and incumbent governments have failed to address their needs.

Speaking to reporters on the ground during the launch on Thursday, March 12, 2020, the market women said their decision not to vote in the general election is informed by poor waste management practices at the market place coupled with exorbitant fees charged them by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for selling in the market.

According to them, it is the duty of the AMA to ensure that the markets are clean but they rather charge them exorbitant fees for selling in the market, a situation they say affect their businesses since they end up going home with meager monies to care for their families.

The market women say the government has rejected them as all the government now knows is to burden them with huge taxes.

“Right now we are fed up and won’t allow ourselves to be deceived again, we don’t see why we should go and queue and vote for these leaders when they have failed to fulfill their promises most especially to the market women,” they cried.