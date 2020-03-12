Director of Operations for the Ghana Police Service, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Sayibu Pabi Gariba, has said the police service will not be biased in its operations in the upcoming December 7 polls.

Speaking to Joy News at the launch of Multimedia Group Limited’s Election Headquarters at the forecourt of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), DCOP Gariba said the police have no political affiliation and as such will not hesitate to deal with persons, particularly the politically connected who in any way will try to threaten the security of the State during the elections.

“The police service is not a political organisation, we don’t know any party and we have no political colour and as far as this election is concerned, anyone who threatens the security of the State will be robustly dealt with,” he said.

The launch of the Election Headquarters by the Multimedia Group Limited, the headquarters of election coverage, is to outdoor a vigorous action plan by the media house geared towards the coverage of the general election later this year.