Ghana striker, Samuel Tetteh, will start for his LASK Linz side on Thursday, March 12, 2020, when they take on Manchester United in the Europe League.

The two clubs after progressing from the Round of 32 of this year’s competition have been paired against each other in the Round of 16.

READ ALSO

Due to Tetteh’s impressive display for Linz in the past month, he will be handed a starting role by manager Valérien Ismaël, according to footballghana.com sources.

In the first leg of the tie, the Austrian giants have been scheduled to visit England to play against the Red Devils at the Old Trafford.

The attacker will hope to enjoy a good game on the match-day to help his club earn a positive result that will boost their chances of qualifying to the quarter-finals.