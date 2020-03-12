The Multimedia Group Limited is currently launching its action plan towards the coverage of the 2020 general election.

The initiative, dubbed the Election Headquarters for the English brands and ‘Kokromoti’ Power for the Akan brands, has over the years made the outfit stand tall in electoral coverage.

Production team at LEKMA

The launch themed ‘Building an Informed Electorate’ is to amplify the Kokomemle-based media Group’s preparedness towards the coverage of the election.

The launch is taking place simultaneously at the Ledzokuku Krowor Municipal Assembly (LEKMA) and at the head office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Accra Central.

Technical team at work

JoyNews, Joy FM, Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM, its Kumasi-based Luv and Nhyira FM as well as the Myjoyonline.com and Adomonline.com digital platforms in 2020 will be the best place to be for comprehensive electoral analysis.

Asempa FM’s Philip Osei Bonsu

Adom FM’s Captain Smart

Cameramen at work

GJA President, Mr Affail Monney and MP for Ledzekoku constituency, Dr Okoe Boye at the launch