The Multimedia Group Limited will today launch its action plan towards the coverage of the 2024 general election.

The initiative, dubbed the Election Headquarters for the English brands and ‘Kokromoti’ Power for the Akan brands, has over the years made the outfit stand tall in electoral coverage.

The launch is to amplify the Kokomemle-based media Group’s preparedness towards the coverage of the election.

The launch will take place simultaneously at the head office of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) in Accra Central for the English brands and Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle for the Akan brands.

JoyNews, Joy FM, Adom TV, Adom FM, Asempa FM, its Kumasi-based Luv and Nhyira FM as well as the Myjoyonline.com and Adomonline.com digital platforms in 2024 will be the best place to be for comprehensive electoral analysis and coverage.

