The World Economic Forum (WEF) has selected Ghana’s Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah (Member of Parliament), as a Young Global Leader for 2020.

Mr Nkrumah has been selected as one of 115 leaders who the forum describes as World’s Most Promising Leaders under the age of 40 selected from over 2,000 nominations from around the world.

The forum also selected the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, Vice-President of Ecuador Otto Sonnenholzner, Chief Economist Allianz Germany Ludovic Subran and Meagan Rapinoe who is the Senior Captain of the United States’ Women’s National Team.

According to the World Economic Forum, the selected finalists were chosen after a “rigorous process and are expected to continue driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business.”

The selection was announced on Wednesday March 11, 2020 from WEF Head Quarters in Davos.

Over the next five years, the selected leaders are expected to use their skills and competencies as exceptional people to build the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world. Their work across various sectors is expected to improve quality of lives and enhance livelihoods.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, the leaders seek to spur public private cooperation among these unique actors to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest.

“You will be an active member of the forum of Young Global Leaders which will enable you participate in a five-year leadership programme comprised of personalised learning opportunities and curated events that suit your interests and objectives for impact,” a notice to the young leaders said.

Mr Nkrumah, a lawyer by training, holds an MBA in marketing from the University of Ghana, a fellowship of the African Leadership Initiative and a certificate in stimulating growth from the Harvard University.

He started his career as a Treasury Analyst at British American Tobacco in 2006 before moving to Multimedia Group Limited where he worked as a Senior Broadcast Journalist.