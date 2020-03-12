The match-day 14 of the Ghana Premier League was played on Wednesday with a game to go today which will involve Asante Kotoko and Elmina Sharks.
Hearts of Oak were the big winners after humiliating Great Olympics 4:0 at the Accra Sports Stadium.
Bechem United also stunned Ashgold by a lone goal at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.
Below is the full results and League Table:
Berekum Chelsea 2-0 Legon Cities FC
AshantiGold 0-1 Bechem United
Medeama SC 2-0 Eleven Wonders
Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 King Faisal
WAFA 0-1 Aduana Stars
Dreams FC 0-0 Karela United
Hearts of Oak 4-0 Great Olympics
Asante Kotoko v Elmina Sharks (Today)