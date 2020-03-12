Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has reacted to a claim made by founder and head pastor of the International Godsway Church, Daniel Obinim.

Angel Obinim as he is popularly known in a televised session laid claims to having found a cure to the fast spreading and deadly COVID-19 virus which as now been declared as pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The controversial pastor called on world leaders to seek his assistance in fighting and ultimately doing away with the disease.

However, the maverick politician reacting to the claim by Obinim asserted ‘such pastors’ needed to put an end to their jokes so the country can seriously deal with the fast approaching disease.

“I will be sixty (60) very soon so there are certain things I no longer want to lose my temper over, however, there are some people who are still worth my insults. That Tema pastor…Obinim couldn’t even properly mention the disease’s name but says he has a cure for it. Do you see the kind of indoctrination happening, my brothers and sisters who are pastors, please this thing is spreading fast and we don’t have time for jokes,” he jabbed.